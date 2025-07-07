Bhandup: Man Arrested and Grandmother Booked for Allegedly Harassing Family Over Settled Loan

Mumbai Crime: 23-year-old man and booked his grandmother allegedly threated local priest and his family over a Rs 6lakh loan. Family claims that they have repaid nearly three times over, paying nearly Rs 17 lakh, including interest. This incident is from Bhandup and police have arrested youth and booked grand mother.

Accused Sudhanshu Kuldeep Pandey and the grandmother as Pushpa Harishankar Pandey, 70,b oth residents of Bhandup has been arrested by police. Reports said that accused forcibly entered the complainant’s residence and issued threats after demanding repayment of a loan. The victim, Satishkumar Vitthal Pujari, a temple priest, stated that his son Sairaj had borrowed Rs 6 lakh from the accused in 2023 at an interest rate of 15 per cent after suffering losses when his canteen business got closed. According to Midday reports the family states they repaid the debt in installments using money from friends, relatives, and by selling gold jewelry. The complainant says they paid Pandey a total of Rs 16,89,932 between September 2023 and May 2025. However, Pandey allegedly insisted the original loan amount of Rs 6 lakh was still owed, arguing the previous payments only covered interest. When the victim stopped paying, Pandey and his grandmother reportedly went to his house on the afternoon of July 4, forced entry, and verbally abused and threatened the family.

In his complaint, Pujari said that he and his wife were threatened with death if they did not repay Rs 6 lakh. He also claimed that Pandey threatened to falsely implicate his family in a police case if he didn't comply with Pandey's demands.

Also Read: “Go Tell The Cops”: Drunk and Half-Naked, MNS Leader Javed Shaikh’s Son Abuses Rajshree More In Public

After the complaint was filed, Bhandup police registered a case against Pandey for criminal intimidation, trespass, issuing death threats, and violating the Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act, 2014, for lending money without a license. Police confirmed that Sudhanshu Pandey has been arrested. His grandmother, who is also accused, has been notified to assist with the investigation.