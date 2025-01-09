Bharat Nagar Demolition: Residents Protest As Authorities Move to Demolish Shanties in Bandra; Congress Attacks BJP

Residents of Mumbai's Bandra East took to the streets on Thursday morning, January 9, in protest authorities arrived with JCBs and other vehicles to demolish shanties in the slum area of Bharat Nagar. According to the Hindustan Times report, the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) has submitted notices to 188–190 structures to the residents of the Bharat Nagar area.

A tense atmosphere prevailed in the area after notices, and a large number of residents gathered to protest, demanding that the status quo be maintained. The redevelopment of the Bharat Nagar is a long-standing issue. Budhpur Buildcon, a subsidiary of the Ahmedabad-based Adani Group, tried to redevelop it by collaborating with Omkar Builders and Developers, according to the HT report.

Also Read | Navi Mumbai Demolition Drive: NMMC Cracks Down on Illegal Construction in Koparkhairane and Vashi, Imposed Fines.

According to the residents, the matter is under consideration in the Bombay High Court and argued that no demolition should proceed until the court delivers its judgment. MP from Mumbai North Central and President of Mumbai Regional Congress Committee, Varsha Gaikwad, attacked the ruling Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.

Attn: Urgent Action Required



The Supreme Court has stayed the ongoing unjust demolition currently in Bharat Nagar, Bandra (E.) and has ordered the maintenance of the status quo. My office has contacted the Collector and Police authorities, instructing them to immediately halt… pic.twitter.com/ZGDEAuZkFl — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 9, 2025

Congress MP took to X (formerly known as Twitter) shared videos of Supreme Court hearing and wrote, "The Supreme Court has stayed the ongoing unjust demolition currently in Bharat Nagar, Bandra (E.) and has ordered the maintenance of the status quo. My office has contacted the Collector and Police authorities, instructing them to immediately halt the demolition. The government must comply with the court's order."

This is injustice. The Adani Sarkar is endangering the lives of the poor residents of Bharat Nagar in Bandra (E) to serve Adani's corporate interests.



Despite protests and numerous representations made by the residents and us, Bharat Nagar is being hurriedly demolished to… pic.twitter.com/DZBmpsNjbI — Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) January 9, 2025

Earlier in an X post, Congress MP Gaikwad also took a snatching attack on the Modi government by terming it "Adani Sarkar." "This is injustice. The Adani Sarkar is endangering the lives of the poor residents of Bharat Nagar in Bandra (E) to serve Adani's corporate interests," she added.