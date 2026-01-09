Big Blow To Shiv Sena (UBT) As Ashok Mishra, Sub-Division Chief from Andheri East, Joins BJP

A political development has unfolded in Mumbai with Ashok Mishra, the Andheri East sub-division chief of Shiv Sena (UBT), resigning from the party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His decision comes ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections and is being linked to dissatisfaction over ticket distribution.

Mishra, who had been associated with the Shiv Sena since 2014, formally joined the BJP at the Varsha bungalow in the presence of Devendra Fadnavis. He was accompanied by a group of supporters at the time of his induction.

Speaking about his exit, Mishra said he was denied a corporator ticket from Andheri East and alleged that his North Indian background played a role in the decision. He claimed that party leaders had assured him on several occasions that he would be considered for a ticket whenever municipal elections were held.

Mishra said he had worked for the party across multiple elections, including the 2014 Assembly elections, the 2017 BMC elections, the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. He was involved in campaign work for leaders such as Ramesh Latke, Rutuja Latke, and Gajanan Kirtikar.

According to Mishra, he focused on organisational work in the Andheri–Jogeshwari belt, including outreach among North Indian voters and engagement with local Marathi workers. He said his disappointment stemmed from what he described as a lack of recognition for his organisational efforts when candidate selection took place.

Mishra began his political career in 1999 and has been active in local politics in the western suburbs of Mumbai for over two decades.

During his induction into the BJP, Andheri East MLA Murji Patel was present. There is discussion in political circles about Patel’s role in facilitating Mishra’s entry into the BJP, though no official statement has been made on this.

With the BMC elections approaching, the development is being closely watched, as parties on both sides assess its potential impact on local political equations in Mumbai.