Big decision of maulvis of 26 mosques in Mumbai, morning azaan without loudspeaker

While the MNS has started agitation over the loudspeakers of mosques in the state, the maulvi in Mumbai have taken an important decision. The maulvi of about 26 mosques in South Mumbai have announced their decision to perform the morning azan without loudspeaker. A meeting of maulvis and religious leaders of about 26 mosques in South Mumbai was held late on Wednesday night. In this meeting, a resolution was passed that following the order of the Supreme Court, the morning call will be made without loudspeakers. The meeting was held at the Sunni Badi Masjid. It was attended by Muslim clerics from Madanpura, Nagpada and Agripada in Byculla.

As per the decision of the Supreme Court, it was decided in the meeting that azan will be performed in mosques from 10 pm to 6 am without the use of loudspeakers. Following this decision, the morning call to prayer has been made without loudspeakers at the famous Minara Mosque in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray has called for agitation on the issue of loudspeakers on the mosque and warned that Hanuman Chalisa will be played in double volume in front of the mosque where the azan will be given. The MNS agitation has been going on in the state for a long time and MNS workers have been arrested in various places. The Home Department is also on alert and law enforcement has been beefed up due to law and order situation in the state. All police holidays in the state have been canceled. Also, strict action will be taken against those who disturb law and order, Director General of Police Rajneesh Seth has announced in a press conference.