Big Jolt To MNS In Mumbai Ahead Of BMC Polls As MNS Leader Santosh Dhuri Set To Join BJP

10 days remaining for Mumbai to go to polls to elect its Mayor for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections (BMC), but the politics has not yet finished. Ahead of the polling date, the Shiv Sena UBT–MNS alliance has suffered a setback in the city as Santosh Dhuri, who was unhappy after not receiving a ticket from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), is set to join the BJP on Tuesday, January 6.

Dhuri was upset after ward number 194 was allotted to Shiv Sena UBT candidate Nishikant Shinde. Late on Friday night, Dhuri met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the presence of state minister Nitesh Rane and created a speculation to join the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Also Read | Suresh Kalmadi Dies at 82: Former Pune MP and Congress Leader Passes Away.

It is reported that Santosh Dhuri is scheduled to formally join the BJP today at 1 pm in the presence of BJP leader Amit Satam. This development is being seen as a significant blow to the MNS ahead of the civic polls.

Voting for the BMC elections 2026 will be held on January 15, while the counting of votes is scheduled for January 16.

Who Is Santosh Dhuri?

Santosh Dhuri is a former corporator of Raj Thackeray-led MNS. He shares a close association with MNS Mumbai city president Sandeep Deshpande and has actively participated in several party movements.

Dhuri had contested the previous civic body polls on an MNS ticket but was defeated. This time, with the Thackeray brothers allying, Dhuri was keen to contest from ward number 194. Sandeep Deshpande had also pushed for his candidature. However, the seat was allotted to Sena UBT candidate during seat-sharing talks, leading to dissatisfaction within the MNS camp.