Big news for Mumbaikars: 13 roads in Mumbai to be kept shut for traffic for 3 hrs this Sunday

The Traffic Police of Mumbai is going to start a unique initiative as a pilot project. On this Sunday, 13 roads in Mumbai will be shut to traffic for 3 hours. These roads will be open for citizens to indulge in activities that bring them pleasure. During this, walking, cycling, skating, yoga can be done on the streets and children can play.

This initiative is likely to be taken forward based on the feedback received from the people. The people of Mumbai have welcomed the idea. Because it puts forward an alternative concept of roads and it is also an attempt to stop pollution. This initiative will be one of the many initiatives that the Mumbai Police has taken up for the citizens since the commissioner Sanjay Pandey took over.

Joint Commissioner, Traffic, Rajvardhan Sinha said, “We have identified 13 roads, which include Marine Drive, Bandra Bandstand, Oshiwara, Borivali and Mulund. Roads will be kept shut to traffic on Sunday from 8 am to 11 am and will be open for citizens. For this time, diversion will be given to motorists.