BJP Candidate Ravi Raja Files Nomination From Ward 185 for BMC Election 2026

Ravi Raja, BJP leader and candidate, filed his nomination papers from ward number 185 for the scheduled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls 2026. The veteran leader was a five-time corporator from F-North Ward under Congress. He quit Congress and joined Bthe JP, citing differences with the party over the denial of a ticket for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Earlier, he had won on a Congress ticket from ward number 176 in the 2017 BMC election by over 3,000 votes. Eight of the 10 electoral wards in F-North Ward have been reserved for women, due to which Raja is unable to contest from his home turf.

Mahim Koliwada, Nature Park, Dharavi Depot, Shahu Nagar, Dharavi Village, Labour Camp, Navjivan Colony, VSNL Colony, and the Siddhivinayak Temple fall under Ward 185 of the G-North Ward of BMC. Undivided Shiv Sena candidate Jagdish Thaivalpil had won the seat in the last BMC polls.