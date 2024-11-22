BJP Mumbai Secretary Sachin Shinde Joins Shiv Sena (UBT) in Presence of Uddhav Thackeray (Watch Video)

Mumbai, Maharashtra (November 22, 2024): In a significant development just a day before the election results, BJP leader Sachin Shinde joined the Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (SS-UBT) faction in Mahim, one of Maharashtra's most high-profile constituencies.

Maharashtra: BJP leader Sachin Shinde, along with several party workers, joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Mahim pic.twitter.com/oarCqFXQ2O — IANS (@ians_india) November 22, 2024

भाजप मुंबई सचिव सचिन शिंदे ह्यांनी आज मातोश्री येथे त्यांच्या सहकाऱ्यांसह शिवसेना (उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे) पक्षात प्रवेश केला. पक्षप्रमुख मा. श्री. उद्धवसाहेब ठाकरे ह्यांनी त्यांच्या मनगटावर शिवबंधन बांधून पक्षात स्वागत केलं. ह्यावेळी विभागप्रमुख महेश सावंत, सिनेट सदस्य प्रदिप… pic.twitter.com/SeiNoNGQEs — ShivSena - शिवसेना Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray (@ShivSenaUBT_) November 22, 2024

Shinde, the secretary of Mumbai's BJP unit, made the move in the presence of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray. His decision has sparked speculation about the political shifts in the Mahim constituency, especially after BJP leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis and Ashish Shelar, had previously expressed support for MNS candidate Amit Thackeray, son of Raj Thackeray, who is contesting in the area.

Thackeray welcomed Shinde and his supporters, assuring them that they would not face injustice. “I promise you won’t regret this decision,” Thackeray said. “I will give you the opportunity to reach the people and make a difference.”

The Mahim election had been seen as a direct contest between Sada Sarvankar, supported by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction, and Amit Thackeray.