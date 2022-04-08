BJP plans to make Mumbai a Union Territory, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that BJP has made a presentation to separate Mumbai from Maharashtra. Raut said that the BJP was trying to make Mumbai a Union Territory. The leader of this conspiracy is BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. Raut said Somaiya is accompanied by a man from Varanasi and a big builder associated with the BJP in Mumbai. Raut also said that work is underway to raise money for this.

Kirit Somaiya goes to Delhi for two reasons. He goes go to the Centre with fake papers. He has a big conspiracy to make Mumbai a Union Territory. He has given a presentation to the Centre. The conspiracy is being hatched with the connivance of some rich people in Mumbai, some BJP leaders and builders. He has prepared a presentation on how to make Mumbai a Union Territory. They want to take away the rights of Marathi people. They want to bring central government over Mumbai. Sanjay Raut said that this is treason against Maharashtra.

