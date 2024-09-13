BJP's Ashish Shelar Criticises Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena’s Burqa Distribution Event, Says...

As the assembly elections in Maharashtra approach, the Mahayuti alliance has ramped up its campaign efforts. Leaders from the alliance are making various promises to attract voters. However, a recent event organised by Yamini Jadhav, an MLA from the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), has drawn criticism from opponents.

Jadhav organized a program in Byculla, where she distributed burqas to Muslim women. This move has led critics to question how the Shinde faction, known for its Hindutva stance, is now addressing the Muslim community. Its ally, the BJP, has also voiced objections to the event. Mumbai BJP President Ashish Shelar criticized the burqa distribution, saying, "I am not fully aware of the details, but programs like burqa distribution are unacceptable to the BJP. Shiv Sena should clarify their position, their party’s stance, and the needs of their constituency."

On September 7, Jadhav distributed 1,000 burqas in her constituency. Following the event, the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) also launched attacks on the Mahayuti. Sushma Andhare of the Thackeray faction accused Jadhav of hypocrisy and self-serving politics, suggesting that the Shinde faction, which failed to gain Muslim votes in the Lok Sabha elections, is now using such events to attract Muslim voters.

Jadhav defended the event, explaining that nearly 50% of her constituency comprises Muslims. "My husband, Yashwant Jadhav, has served as a corporator in this area for 30 years. We distribute gifts to Hindus during Diwali, and we wanted to do something for the Muslim community as well. That’s why we organized the burqa distribution event. Our alliance partners have a different angle, but I have to take care of my constituency.” Jadhav said.

The Maharashtra legislative assembly elections will be contested in 288 constituencies, with the Election Commission of India yet to announce the election dates.

The upcoming elections will see a contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, which includes the UBT Shiv Sena, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, and the Maha Yuti Alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction).

The recent Lok Sabha elections provided a boost to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, which secured a total of 30 seats, with Shiv Sena (UBT) winning nine, Congress 13, and NCP-SP eight. In contrast, the Maha Yuti Alliance won only 17 seats, with BJP securing nine, Shiv Sena seven, and NCP one.