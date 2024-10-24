Mumbai Water Supply: Health Expert Warns of Waterborne Illnesses, After Heavy Rains Lead To Contaminated Water Supply To City

The Bhatsa Reservoir, a critical water source for the city, has recently been the focus of growing concern as heavy rains have resulted in an alarming influx of muddy water into its riverbed. Since October 21, Mumbai’s eastern suburbs and various city divisions have reported a significant rise in complaints regarding discolored and contaminated water supplies, prompting urgent action from municipal authorities.

Medical professionals emphasize the necessity of treating water before consumption. Dr. Meera Sharma, a health expert, warns, “Contaminated water can lead to serious health issues, such as gastroenteritis and various waterborne diseases. It’s essential for residents to heed these warnings and take the necessary steps to protect their health.”

In response to increasing complaints of murky water, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) urged Mumbai residents to filter and boil water before use as a precaution. According to a statement from the civic body, residents in parts of the eastern suburbs and island city have reported issues with turbid water. The BMC explained that heavy rainfall in the Bhatsa reservoir's catchment area over the last three to four days has led to a spike in water turbidity.

The Hydraulic Engineering Department is actively addressing the issue at the water treatment plant to lower turbidity levels, and additional chlorine treatment is being applied to ensure the water remains safe. Turbidity refers to the presence of particles like sediment and organic material in water, which can make it cloudy and less transparent. Mumbai’s water supply comes from seven lakes, including the Bhatsa reservoir. As reports of dirty water continue to surface, residents have expressed their frustrations and concerns. Many have taken to social media platforms to air grievances and seek updates on the situation. Local community groups are also mobilizing to disseminate information and provide resources for residents who may be struggling with contaminated water supplies.