BMC Budget 2023: BMC, Asia's richest municipal corporation

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation presented the Budget for the year 2023–2024 on February 4. Everyone's attention was drawn to this financial budget. The budget of Mumbai, known as the financial capital of the country, is equally high.

But did you know that Mumbai is not only the financial capital of the country but, apart from this, is the richest municipal corporation in Asia How can you say this is possible? But this is true.

The BMC's budget is more than Afghanistan’s GDP. Brihanmumbai is considered to be the richest municipal corporation in Asia. This is because, in 2022, the BMC presented a budget of Rs 45,949 crore. Notably, this budget was Rs 6,900 crore more than the 2021 budget.

The BMC has a fixed deposit fund of Rs 92,000 crore. From this fund, you can guess how strong BMC's budget is. As a result, the general public and prominent businessmen were focused on this budget.