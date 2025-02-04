BMC Budget 2025-26: Mumbai Civic Body to Present Budget Today at 11 AM; Major Infrastructure Announcements Expected

The 2025-26 Budget of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will be presented on Tuesday, February 4, at 11 am at the BMC headquarters. Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar will present the budget, while Additional Municipal Commissioner Amit Saini will present the education budget. All eyes are on the major announcements expected for Mumbaikars today.

The city's property taxes have not increased in the last 10 years, making a hike likely this year. The BMC has undertaken large-scale projects, including roads, bridges, water supply improvements, and rainwater drainage systems. Substantial provisions will be made for these developments. Being the richest municipal corporation in the country, Mumbai’s budget attracts significant attention. After all, Mumbai is India's financial capital.

Also Read | BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai Civic Body to Present Budget on February 4; Key Expectations.

BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani will present the budget at 11 AM today. This comes ahead of the upcoming civic elections. For the past two years, the civic body has been withdrawing money from fixed deposits to fund various projects. In the 2025-26 budget, Gagrani’s biggest challenge will be finding new funding sources for ongoing development work in Mumbai.

BMC’s budget is larger than that of many Indian states. Mumbaikars have expectations from the municipal budget similar to what citizens have from the Union Budget. The BMC provides basic amenities such as water, roads, sanitation, and toilets. Additionally, it manages healthcare, transport, bridges, flyovers, tourism, and education.

Key Projects to be Prioritised:

Mumbai Coastal Road – Versova to Bhayander.

Goregaon-Mulund Link Road.

Sewage Treatment Plants (STP).