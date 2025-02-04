BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai Civic Body Tables Rs 74,426 Crore Budget for 2025-26

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani has presented a surplus budget of Rs 74,426.71 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26. Of this, Rs 43,959 crore has been allocated for capital expenditure, which covers development projects across the city.

This is Municipal Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani’s first budget and the third consecutive one under the administrator. The Mumbai civic body received 2703 budget suggestions from Mumbaikars, up from 1181 last year. BMC planned to build a Tiger monument inside the GMRL tunnel beneath Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Also Read | BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai Civic Body Tables Rs 3,955 Crore Education Budget for 2025-26.

Key Allocations

The budget includes significant funding for major infrastructure projects: Rs 5,907 crore for the Coastal Road Project (South), six packages from Versova to Dahisar (North), and the last leg from Dahisar to Bhayandar Link Road.

Rs 5,100 crore for the Road and Traffic Department.

Rs 2,200 crore for the Stormwater Drainage Department.

Rs 2,172 crore for the Health Department.

Rs 1,980 crore for the Bridge Department.

Rs 1,958 crore for the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road (GMLR).

After accounting for all expenditures, the BMC expects a surplus of Rs 60.65 crore.

Revenue Projections

The civic body anticipates a total revenue income of Rs 35,429.83 crore for 2025-26. The largest revenue source is:

Rs 14,398 crore from the state government as compensation in lieu of Octroi.

Additional Revenue Sources Include:

Rs 9,700 crore from the Development Plan (DP) Department.

Rs 2,885 crore from the Property Tax Department.

For the 2024-25 fiscal year, the DP Department's revenue was initially estimated at Rs 5,800 crore but was later revised to Rs 8,800 crore—a 51.72% increase (Rs 3,000 crore). As of December 31, 2024, the actual income from the DP Department stands at Rs 5,985.75 crore. The budget estimate for 2025-26 projects this revenue to rise further to Rs 9,700 crore.

Major Expenditures

Rs 15,071 crore for establishment expenses (salaries, wages, and administrative costs).

Rs 5,022 crore for operations and maintenance.

The BMC’s 2025-26 budget underscores a strong focus on infrastructure, road connectivity, and urban development while ensuring a surplus at the end of the fiscal year.