BMC Budget 2025: Mumbai Civic Body to Present Budget on February 4; Key Expectations

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will present its Budget Estimates for the fiscal year 2025-26 on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, at 11:00 AM in the municipal headquarters' assembly hall.

The budget session will begin with the Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs), Dr. Amit Saini, presenting the Education Department's budget estimates to Municipal Administrator Bhushan Gagrani. Following this, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), Abhijit Bangar, will present the overall budget estimates of the BMC to Commissioner and Administrator Gagrani.

This will be the third budget since the dissolution of BMC’s elected general body in March 2022. Currently, Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Gagrani oversees the corporation's operations.

In the 2024-25 budget, the BMC administration did not propose any new taxes in its record-high Rs 59,954.75 crore budget. Special provisions were made for the coastal road project, and four new schemes were introduced, including a ₹1,200 crore allocation for free medicines to patients at civic hospitals.

The health budget was increased from Rs 6,309 crore in 2023-24 to Rs 7,191 crore in 2024-25. Additionally, Rs 340 crore was earmarked for the upgrade of footpaths, lanes, and bylanes, while Rs 100 crore was allocated for implementing a women’s security scheme.

Ahead of the upcoming budget, the civic body invited suggestions and objections from citizens, receiving approximately 2,700 responses. Officials noted that many of these responses highlight concerns over the declining quality of BEST services.