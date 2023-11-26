BMC cleared 31 unauthorized construction sites in Dadar, which were obstructing the implementation of a Shelter scheme
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 26, 2023 02:20 PM 2023-11-26T14:20:59+5:30 2023-11-26T14:26:20+5:30
On Saturday, the F south division of the municipality took decisive action by demolishing 31 unauthorized construction sites in ...
The presence of these unsanctioned construction sites had been a barrier, preventing the government from initiating this crucial project. With the removal of these obstacles, there is optimism that the project will proceed at an accelerated pace, providing much-needed shelter under the scheme for fourth-grade employees.
The demolition drive was spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Ramakant Biradar circle 2 of municipality and Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil of the F south division. The operation involved the coordinated efforts of three JCBs, two dumpers, two vehicles, and a workforce of 130 individuals. To ensure a smooth operation and prevent any protests, a team of police officers and additional support staff were deployed.