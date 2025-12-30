BMC Election 2026: BJP to Contest On 137 Seats and Shiv Sena on 90 Seats

The ruling alliance in Maharashtra finalised its share formula for the scheduled Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election on Monday, December 29. BJP will contest on 137 seats and Shiv Sena Shinde faction got 90 seats in seat seat-sharing pact of 227 seats.

BJP Mumbai President Ameet Bhaskar Satam gave an update on the Mahayuti seat sharing on Monday evening, saying the discussion within the alliance had concluded.

“BJP–Shiv Sena Mahayuti's discussions have come to an end. We had arrived at a consensus for 207 seats earlier. After arriving at a consensus on all 227 seats, the BJP will contest 137 seats, and the Shiv Sena will contest 90. All our other allies will be included in this formula. In the coming days, we will take part in joint campaigning…,” Satam told reporters.

Sharing the interview of Satam, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, "The seat allocation for the BJP-Shiv Sena Mahayuti in Mumbai has been finalized, with BJP contesting 137 seats and Shiv Sena contesting 90 seats. Other component parties of the Mahayuti will also be included in this."

भाजपा आणि शिवसेना महायुतीचे मुंबईतील जागावाटप पूर्ण झाले असून 137 जागा भाजपा तर 90 जागा शिवसेना लढवणार आहे. महायुतीचे इतर घटकपक्ष यात समाविष्ट असतील.

मा. पंतप्रधान नरेंद्र मोदीजी यांच्या नेतृत्वात मुंबईच्या विकासासाठी आम्ही कटिबद्ध आहोत. मुंबईकरांचे जीवन सुकर करण्यासाठी विकासाची… pic.twitter.com/uetqMGhBt5 — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) December 29, 2025

"Under the leadership of Hon. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we are committed to the development of Mumbai. The people of Mumbai are well aware of who has undertaken the development works to make their lives easier. Therefore, we are confident that Mumbaikars will firmly stand behind the Mahayuti and elect all its candidates with a massive majority. Heartfelt best wishes to all candidates!," CM further said.

According to the Shiv Sena statement on seat siring, Mahayuti candidates are expected to file their nomination papers on Tuesday. Another ruling partner, headed by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to contest the BMC election separately as part of their strategy. Ajit Pawar-led NCP announced 64 candidates for the BMC polls.

Elections to the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra, including Mumbai civic polls, will be held on January 15,and counting and results will be on January 16, 2026.