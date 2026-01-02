BMC Election 2026: Govandi Sees Father–Son Split Between Thackeray and Shinde Camps

With the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections approaching, political equations in Maharashtra are undergoing rapid and dramatic changes. Alliances have fractured, parties have split, and leaders have switched loyalties. In Govandi, however, the fallout of the Shiv Sena split has taken an unprecedented turn, as electoral politics has triggered a direct contest within a family.

Veteran Shiv Sena leader Mahadev Ambekar and his son, Dr Amol Ambekar, are contesting the upcoming civic polls from neighbouring wards in Govandi. Mahadev Ambekar is contesting from Ward 137 as a candidate of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, while Dr Amol Ambekar is in the fray from Ward 138 representing the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction. Though they are contesting from different wards, both leaders are seeking influence over the same voter base in the densely populated M-East Ward.

Govandi’s M-East Ward is considered one of Mumbai’s most politically sensitive regions, where local influence, personal networks, and long-standing loyalty play a decisive role in elections. Mahadev Ambekar has been associated with the Shiv Sena for over three decades and is known for building the party’s grassroots presence in areas such as Shivaji Nagar and Noor-e-Ilahi. After the party split, he chose to remain with Uddhav Thackeray and was subsequently fielded by the party from his traditional stronghold.

Dr Amol Ambekar, a medical professional by training, took a different political route. Aligning himself with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, he cited governance efficiency, development-oriented politics and administrative momentum as reasons for his decision. The Shinde faction allotted him a ticket from Ward 138, which includes Raman Mama Nagar and parts of Deonar, located close to his father’s constituency.

The political message behind this family divide became sharper when Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended Dr Amol Ambekar’s nomination filing in Govandi. The move was seen as a calculated signal that the Shinde camp is not only attracting senior leaders but also drawing support from the younger generation within rival political families.

While speaking to the media, Dr Amol Ambekar said his father subscribes to Uddhav Thackeray’s ideology, whereas he identifies with Eknath Shinde’s pace of governance. He emphasised that in a democracy, individuals are free to take independent political decisions. Mahadev Ambekar, on the other hand, has avoided public criticism of his son but has consistently reiterated his unwavering loyalty to Uddhav Thackeray, describing it as a commitment built over three decades.

The Ambekar face-off has now emerged as a symbolic contest reflecting the broader ideological and generational divide within Mumbai’s political landscape. As campaigning unfolds on the same streets of Govandi, voters are left to choose between experience rooted in loyalty and ambition driven by administrative power — a choice that may offer clues about the future direction of Shiv Sena politics in the city.