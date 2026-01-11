BMC Election 2026: Mahayuti Unveils Manifesto Promising Slum-Free Mumbai, Interest-Free Loans for Women

Ahead of the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has released a comprehensive manifesto outlining its vision for Mumbai’s civic future. The coalition, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party, presented the document at a high-profile event attended by senior leaders. The manifesto positions Mahayuti as a development-focused front, promising faster urban transformation, improved governance and solutions to long-standing civic concerns. The alliance described the document as a roadmap aimed at simplifying everyday life for Mumbaikars while ensuring inclusive growth across all sections of the city’s population.

#WATCH | Mumbai: Mahrashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, along with Deputy CM Eknath Shinde and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde launch Mahayuti's manifesto for BMC elections. pic.twitter.com/Tl03IaysSB — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2026

Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis says, "We'll free Mumbai from Bangladeshis. We've deported the highest so far. With AI, we'll identify and deport 100% Bangladeshis. AI tool will be ready in 6 months. Soon, there will be 10,000 BEST buses on the roads. We'll identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis. Don't worry about those leaders who've failed."

Deputy CM and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde says, "Welfare schemes launched. Balasaheb Thackeray's vision lives on. Our development is for Marathis. We'll build multiplex theaters for them! Marathis, we'll do 10 times more for you...Mumbai needs to be brought back to its people. A slum-free Mumbai was Balasaheb's dream. We're working on SRA in Ghatkopar for 17,000 people. Our goal is to build 30-35 lakh homes. We'll make Mumbai a Fintech City, the Fintech Capital. We're setting up a world-class university. In Best, we've decided to give 50% reservation to women. We'll invest Rs 17,000 crores to make Mumbai pollution-free. We'll strengthen all roads and make Mumbai pothole-free."

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the manifesto balances ideological clarity with an overwhelming emphasis on development. He underlined that Mahayuti’s agenda prioritises infrastructure, housing and civic ease over political rhetoric. Taking an indirect swipe at rival factions, Fadnavis stated that while some leaders restrict their politics to promises, the Mahayuti government focuses on execution. He reiterated that the alliance openly follows its ideological beliefs but devotes the majority of its policy thinking to development-driven governance. According to him, the goal is to make Mumbai more liveable by addressing practical issues that directly impact citizens’ daily routines.

A major highlight of the manifesto is a proposal to offer women an interest-free loan of up to Rs 5 lakh through the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, aimed at boosting financial independence and entrepreneurship. The alliance has also promised decisive action against illegal immigration, announcing plans to deploy an artificial intelligence-based system developed with academic support to identify unauthorised residents. The government has acknowledged irregularities related to birth certificates and said corrective steps are underway, including plans for a detention facility. These measures, leaders said, are intended to strengthen urban security and administrative accountability.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the manifesto reflects the work completed over the past three-and-a-half years and outlines accelerated plans for the future. Key commitments include redeveloping old pagdi buildings, creating a slum-free Mumbai and improving basic civic infrastructure such as roads plagued by potholes. The alliance has also promised to bring back Marathi families who migrated out of the city due to high living costs and inadequate housing. By focusing on redevelopment, housing security and civic efficiency, Mahayuti aims to frame the BMC elections as a choice between stagnation and sustained urban progress.