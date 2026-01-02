BMC Election 2026: Mayor’s Post Turns Flashpoint After Devendra Fadnavis Says Mahayuti Will Pick a Hindu-Marathi Mayor

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asserted that the next mayor of Mumbai will belong to the ruling Mahayuti alliance and will be both Hindu and Marathi. His statement comes at a time when political discussions around the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Election 2026 have begun to intensify. Responding to media queries, Fadnavis categorically said that the city’s top civic post would remain with the Mahayuti and would reflect Mumbai’s cultural identity. His remarks have added a new dimension to the political narrative surrounding the upcoming civic polls, drawing attention from rival parties and observers alike.

The debate over Mumbai’s mayoral post gained further traction after Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam stated that his party would not allow a person with the surname ‘Khan’ to become the city’s mayor. This comment triggered sharp reactions from opposition parties, particularly the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), who accused the BJP of promoting divisive politics. The controversy quickly escalated, becoming a key talking point in the early stages of the BMC election campaign and sharpening ideological differences among major political players in the state.

Also Read: ‘Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan’: Lifelong Friends’ Farewell to 91-Year-Old Companion Melts Hearts Online (Watch Video)

Adding to the political churn, MNS chief Raj Thackeray, who has recently aligned with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, declared that Mumbai’s mayor would be Marathi and would come from their alliance. His statement further fueled the political sparring, as multiple parties staked claim to the prestigious civic position. With alliances reshaping and rhetoric intensifying, the mayoral issue has emerged as a symbolic battle over identity, power, and influence in Mumbai’s civic administration ahead of the crucial elections.

By reiterating that the future mayor would be both Hindu and Marathi, Chief Minister Fadnavis has reinforced the BJP-led Mahayuti’s political stand. Political observers believe this assertion is aimed at consolidating the alliance’s core voter base while setting the tone for the campaign. As the BMC polls approach, such statements are expected to play a significant role in shaping public discourse, with parties using identity, governance records, and alliances to gain an edge in what is likely to be a fiercely contested election.

The Chief Minister made these remarks during a special interaction with the ‘Mumbai Tak’ news channel as part of a programme titled ‘Mahachavadi’. At the time, Fadnavis was travelling on Mumbai’s underground Metro line and responded to a range of political questions. Addressing queries about former minister Kripashankar Singh, he clarified that Singh’s reported comments were unrelated to Mumbai and noted that Singh is not an official party spokesperson, seeking to distance the BJP from the controversy.

Kripashankar Singh had earlier stated that efforts would be made to elect a north Indian, Hindi-speaking mayor in the Mira Bhayandar municipal corporation, which falls within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Meanwhile, elections to 29 municipal corporations across Maharashtra, including the BMC, are scheduled for January 15, with counting the next day. Separately, Fadnavis highlighted the BJP’s strong performance in recent local body elections, stating the party won 130 municipal council president posts and over 3,000 councillor seats statewide.