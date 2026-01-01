BMC Election 2026: Mumbai Gears Up with 10,231 Polling Stations, Over 1.03 Crore Voters to Cast Votes on January 15

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has completed preparations for the BMC Election 2026 by finalising 10,231 polling stations across Mumbai. The civic polls are scheduled to be held on January 15, and officials confirmed the arrangements on Thursday. According to the administration, as many as 1,03,44,315 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in this crucial election. Authorities said the large-scale planning aims to ensure smooth voting, reduce overcrowding, and provide convenient access to polling locations for citizens across all wards of the city.

Polling stations for the upcoming civic elections have been established at a wide range of locations, including schools, colleges, government and semi-government offices, cooperative housing societies, and private buildings. These centres were selected after carefully assessing local population density, voter strength, and geographical factors in each ward. Special attention has been given to inclusivity, with every polling station equipped with facilities for persons with disabilities, senior citizens, and women. Essential amenities such as drinking water, toilets, and ramps will also be available for voters.

Out of the total 10,231 polling stations, 4,386 have been set up in government and semi-government buildings across Mumbai. Officials stated that these include 2,387 polling stations located in fully enclosed spaces, 880 in semi-enclosed areas, and 1,119 in open spaces. The civic body believes that using government-owned premises will help maintain better security, accessibility, and coordination on polling day, ensuring a well-managed voting process for a large number of citizens.

Additionally, 702 polling stations have been arranged within cooperative housing societies, comprising 181 enclosed, 312 semi-enclosed, and 209 open-space centres. A significant number of 5,143 polling stations will also operate from private buildings across the city. Among these, 2,710 will be in enclosed areas, 1,378 in semi-enclosed spaces, and 1,055 in open locations. Voter assistance centres will be placed near polling booths to help citizens verify their names on the electoral rolls.