BMC Elections 2025: Congress to Contest Independently, Says Vijay Wadettiwar

In the backdrop of the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the Congress party has made a significant announcement. Senior leader and Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar clarified that the party intends to contest the Mumbai civic polls independently. He explained that this decision aims to strengthen Congress’s presence in the city and energize its grassroots workers. Wadettiwar emphasized that while Congress will primarily rely on its own organizational strength, any proposals from Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction or Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party will be carefully considered before a response, signaling strategic flexibility in the approaching elections.

Wadettiwar’s statements have sparked political discussions regarding the strategies of rival parties in the civic body polls. Currently, the Shiv Sena-Thackeray faction is actively striving to regain power in the Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Congress’s move to contest independently could alter the electoral equation significantly. During the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance polls, Congress had opposed decisions taken by the Thackeray faction and highlighted the lack of support from the latter. At the same time, discussions of alliances with the Thackeray brothers and the entry of the MNS into the Maha Vikas Aghadi were ongoing. Recently, Congress leaders had also indicated that a fourth party would not join the alliance this time.

Vijay Wadettiwar clarified that discussions with the high command have taken place and that local units have been authorized to take decisions. If proposals from allies or Sharad Pawar arise, Congress will engage in discussions, ensuring that its decision-making remains flexible while avoiding concerns about vote splitting in the municipal elections.

Maharashtra Local Body Election 2025 Dates

November 10, 2025 - Filing of nominations

November 21, 2025 - Date for withdrawal of nominations

Polling day - December 2, 2025

Counting of votes - December 3, 2025