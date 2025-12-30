BMC Elections 2026: AAP Releases ‘Kejriwalchi Guarantee’ Manifesto, Promises Free Water, Power, Education and Healthcare

The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its manifesto for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections 2026, titled 'Kejriwal chi Guarantee' (Kejriwal's Guarantee), promising sweeping reforms in water supply, education, health care and electricity. Unveiling the manifesto in Mumbai, former Delhi chief minister Atishi alleged that despite an annual civic budget of more than 75,000 crore rupees, the BMC has failed to provide basic services and has been affected by corruption.

पर्यावरण: खुले स्थानों और मैंग्रोव का संरक्षण। नमक के मैदानों (Salt pans) के विनाश को रोकना, आरे को संजय गांधी राष्ट्रीय उद्यान (SGNP) के साथ मिलाना और इसे आरक्षित वन घोषित करना। वायु गुणवत्ता सुधारने के लिए प्रदूषण नियंत्रण नियमों को सख्ती से लागू करना।



She said the AAP’s governance model implemented in Delhi and Punjab would be replicated in Mumbai. The manifesto promises 24 by 7 clean drinking water with free supply up to 20,000 litres per household each month, a revamp of BMC run schools with modern infrastructure, free bus passes for students, and free electricity up to 200 units per family.

The party also announced plans to establish 1,000 Mohalla Clinics across Mumbai to provide free consultations, medicines, and diagnostic tests. Mohalla Clinics are neighbourhood primary healthcare centres first introduced by the AAP in Delhi.

AAP Mumbai unit president Preeti Sharma Menon said the party would contest the civic polls on the plank of “kaam ki rajneeti,” or politics of work, amid uncertainty over political alliances in the state. She said the party has fielded educated candidates with records of public service.

The manifesto further promises to revive the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking with a larger fleet of electric buses, make city roads pothole-free, strengthen waste management and sanitation systems, enhance women’s safety, protect the environment and ensure transparent and digitised civic governance.

The AAP, contesting the BMC elections for the first time, announced it will field candidates in all 227 civic wards.

The polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16.

(With inputs from agencies)