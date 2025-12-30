BMC Election 2026: BJP Finalises 66 Candidates for Mumbai Civic Polls, Who Received AB Forms? See Full List
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: December 30, 2025 16:45 IST2025-12-30T16:45:21+5:302025-12-30T16:45:21+5:30
With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released its first list of selected candidates. ...
With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released its first list of selected candidates. The list includes 66 names and features a mix of experienced former corporators and fresh, young faces. From Sunday night, the party began issuing official AB forms to shortlisted candidates, signalling the finalisation of nominations. This move sparked considerable curiosity within political circles, as speculation was rife over who would make it to the first list. Though the party has not formally announced the list, the distribution of AB forms has made it clear that these candidates have been finalised for the civic polls.
Seat-sharing discussions between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction are currently underway. While consensus has been reached in several wards, disagreements persist in a few constituencies, delaying final decisions. In wards where mutual understanding has been achieved, candidates have already been confirmed and issued AB forms. This indicates that even without an official declaration, the selection process has progressed significantly. Sources suggest that negotiations are still ongoing for the remaining seats, but the first phase of candidate finalisation reflects clarity in areas where both alliance partners are aligned on electoral strategy.
The AB forms were distributed from the BJP’s state office in Dadar. Selected candidates were personally contacted by party officials and asked to report to the office, where they received their official nomination documents. Notably, the BJP has not yet held a press conference or released a written statement announcing the list. However, information about candidates receiving AB forms has gradually surfaced since Sunday night. This behind-the-scenes confirmation process has effectively revealed the party’s first list, even as an official public announcement remains pending.
The first list includes candidates from wards spanning North Mumbai to South Mumbai. In several areas, sitting or former corporators have been given another opportunity, while in others, the party has opted for new faces. Party insiders say these decisions were taken after assessing local political equations, social representation, and winnability. The balanced approach reflects the BJP’s attempt to combine experience with fresh leadership ahead of the crucial civic elections. The list highlights the party’s focus on strengthening its grassroots presence across Mumbai’s diverse wards.
Also Read: As New Year dawns, hope of snow in Himachal brings cheers
BJP’s First List of Candidates for BMC Elections:
Ward 2 – Tejasvi Ghosalkar
Ward 7 – Ganesh Khankar
Ward 10 – Jitendra Patel
Ward 13 – Rani Trivedi
Ward 14 – Seema Shinde
Ward 15 – Jigna Shah
Ward 16 – Shweta Korgaonkar
Ward 17 – Shilpa Sangore
Ward 19 – Dakshata Kavathankar
Ward 20 – Bala Tavde
Ward 23 – Shivkumar Jha
Ward 24 – Swati Jaiswal
Ward 31 – Manisha Yadav
Ward 36 – Siddharth Sharma
Ward 37 – Pratibha Shinde
Ward 43 – Vinod Mishra
Ward 46 – Yogita Koli
Ward 47 – Tejinder Singh Tiwana
Ward 52 – Preeti Satam
Ward 57 – Srikala Pille
Ward 58 – Sandeep Patel
Ward 59 – Yogita Dabhadkar
Ward 60 – Sayali Kulkarni
Ward 63 – Rupesh Savarkar
Ward 68 – Rohan Rathod
Ward 69 – Sudha Singh
Ward 70 – Anish Makwani
Ward 72 – Mamta Yadav
Ward 74 – Ujjwala Modak
Ward 76 – Prakash Musale
Ward 84 – Anjali Samant
Ward 85 – Milind Shinde
Ward 87 – Mahesh Parkar
Ward 97 – Hetal Gala
Ward 99 – Jitendra Raut
Ward 100 – Swapna Mhatre
Ward 103 – Hetal Gala Marvekar
Ward 104 – Prakash Gangadhare
Ward 105 – Anita Vaiti
Ward 106 – Prabhakar Shinde
Ward 107 – Neel Somaiya
Ward 108 – Dipika Ghag
Ward 111 – Sarika Pawar
Ward 116 – Jagruti Patil
Ward 122 – Chandan Sharma
Ward 126 – Archana Bhalerao
Ward 127 – Alka Bhagat
Ward 129 – Ashwini Mate
Ward 135 – Navnath Ban
Ward 144 – Bablu Panchal
Ward 152 – Asha Marathe
Ward 154 – Mahadev Shigvan
Ward 172 – Rajshree Shirodkar
Ward 174 – Sakshi Kanojia
Ward 185 – Ravi Raja
Ward 190 – Sheetal Gambhir Desai
Ward 195 – Rajesh Kangane (Worli constituency)
Ward 196 – Sonali Sawant
Ward 207 – Rohidas Lokhande
Ward 214 – Ajay Patil
Ward 215 – Santosh Dhole
Ward 218 – Snehal Tendulkar
Ward 219 – Sunny Sanap
Ward 221 – Akash Purohit
Ward 226 – Makarand Narvekar
Ward 227 – Harshita Narvekar