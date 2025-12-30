BMC Election 2026: BJP Finalises 66 Candidates for Mumbai Civic Polls, Who Received AB Forms? See Full List

With the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party has released its first list of selected candidates. The list includes 66 names and features a mix of experienced former corporators and fresh, young faces. From Sunday night, the party began issuing official AB forms to shortlisted candidates, signalling the finalisation of nominations. This move sparked considerable curiosity within political circles, as speculation was rife over who would make it to the first list. Though the party has not formally announced the list, the distribution of AB forms has made it clear that these candidates have been finalised for the civic polls.

Seat-sharing discussions between the BJP and the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction are currently underway. While consensus has been reached in several wards, disagreements persist in a few constituencies, delaying final decisions. In wards where mutual understanding has been achieved, candidates have already been confirmed and issued AB forms. This indicates that even without an official declaration, the selection process has progressed significantly. Sources suggest that negotiations are still ongoing for the remaining seats, but the first phase of candidate finalisation reflects clarity in areas where both alliance partners are aligned on electoral strategy.

The AB forms were distributed from the BJP’s state office in Dadar. Selected candidates were personally contacted by party officials and asked to report to the office, where they received their official nomination documents. Notably, the BJP has not yet held a press conference or released a written statement announcing the list. However, information about candidates receiving AB forms has gradually surfaced since Sunday night. This behind-the-scenes confirmation process has effectively revealed the party’s first list, even as an official public announcement remains pending.

The first list includes candidates from wards spanning North Mumbai to South Mumbai. In several areas, sitting or former corporators have been given another opportunity, while in others, the party has opted for new faces. Party insiders say these decisions were taken after assessing local political equations, social representation, and winnability. The balanced approach reflects the BJP’s attempt to combine experience with fresh leadership ahead of the crucial civic elections. The list highlights the party’s focus on strengthening its grassroots presence across Mumbai’s diverse wards.

BJP’s First List of Candidates for BMC Elections:

Ward 2 – Tejasvi Ghosalkar

Ward 7 – Ganesh Khankar

Ward 10 – Jitendra Patel

Ward 13 – Rani Trivedi

Ward 14 – Seema Shinde

Ward 15 – Jigna Shah

Ward 16 – Shweta Korgaonkar

Ward 17 – Shilpa Sangore

Ward 19 – Dakshata Kavathankar

Ward 20 – Bala Tavde

Ward 23 – Shivkumar Jha

Ward 24 – Swati Jaiswal

Ward 31 – Manisha Yadav

Ward 36 – Siddharth Sharma

Ward 37 – Pratibha Shinde

Ward 43 – Vinod Mishra

Ward 46 – Yogita Koli

Ward 47 – Tejinder Singh Tiwana

Ward 52 – Preeti Satam

Ward 57 – Srikala Pille

Ward 58 – Sandeep Patel

Ward 59 – Yogita Dabhadkar

Ward 60 – Sayali Kulkarni

Ward 63 – Rupesh Savarkar

Ward 68 – Rohan Rathod

Ward 69 – Sudha Singh

Ward 70 – Anish Makwani

Ward 72 – Mamta Yadav

Ward 74 – Ujjwala Modak

Ward 76 – Prakash Musale

Ward 84 – Anjali Samant

Ward 85 – Milind Shinde

Ward 87 – Mahesh Parkar

Ward 97 – Hetal Gala

Ward 99 – Jitendra Raut

Ward 100 – Swapna Mhatre

Ward 103 – Hetal Gala Marvekar

Ward 104 – Prakash Gangadhare

Ward 105 – Anita Vaiti

Ward 106 – Prabhakar Shinde

Ward 107 – Neel Somaiya

Ward 108 – Dipika Ghag

Ward 111 – Sarika Pawar

Ward 116 – Jagruti Patil

Ward 122 – Chandan Sharma

Ward 126 – Archana Bhalerao

Ward 127 – Alka Bhagat

Ward 129 – Ashwini Mate

Ward 135 – Navnath Ban

Ward 144 – Bablu Panchal

Ward 152 – Asha Marathe

Ward 154 – Mahadev Shigvan

Ward 172 – Rajshree Shirodkar

Ward 174 – Sakshi Kanojia

Ward 185 – Ravi Raja

Ward 190 – Sheetal Gambhir Desai

Ward 195 – Rajesh Kangane (Worli constituency)

Ward 196 – Sonali Sawant

Ward 207 – Rohidas Lokhande

Ward 214 – Ajay Patil

Ward 215 – Santosh Dhole

Ward 218 – Snehal Tendulkar

Ward 219 – Sunny Sanap

Ward 221 – Akash Purohit

Ward 226 – Makarand Narvekar

Ward 227 – Harshita Narvekar