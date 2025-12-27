BMC Elections 2026: Gangster Arun Gawli’s Daughters Geeta and Yogita File Nominations for Mumbai Civic Body Polls

A total of 2,040 nomination papers were distributed on the third day of the nomination process for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. On Friday, seven candidates filed their nomination papers. Notably, the daughters of notorious gangster Arun Gawli also entered the fray.

Former corporator Geeta Gawli and her younger sister Yogita Gawli filed their nominations on the ticket of Akhil Bharatiya Sena from the Byculla ward. Geeta Gawli submitted her papers from Ward No. 212, while Yogita Gawli filed from Ward No. 207. With these, the total number of candidates who have filed nominations in the first three days has reached nine.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Train Update: Services on Western Line Between Borivali–Kandivali Disrupted Due to Ongoing Block.

The distribution of nomination papers for the Mumbai civic body polls began on Tuesday, December 23. On Friday alone, 2,040 nomination papers were issued across 23 Returning Officer offices during office hours, while seven nominations were received. Over the last three days, a total of 9,049 nomination papers have been distributed, and nine candidates have filed their applications so far. The last date for filing nominations is December 30, 2025.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Don Arun Gawli’s daughters, Geeta and Yogita Gawli, file nominations for the BMC elections pic.twitter.com/Qe6L9rrY9y — IANS (@ians_india) December 26, 2025

As per the election schedule announced by the State Election Commission for the municipal elections, 4,165 nomination papers were distributed on December 23, followed by 2,844 on December 24, during which two nominations were filed. On December 26, the third day of the process, 2,040 papers were distributed and seven nominations were submitted.

Geeta Gawli was elected as a corporator from Ward No. 212 in the 2017 municipal elections. Yogita Gawli is contesting for the first time. Their aunt, Vandana Gawli, had won from Ward No. 207 in the 2012 elections but lost in 2017. Vandana Gawli joined the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) a few months ago.