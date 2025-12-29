BMC Elections 2026: Man Arrested for Assaulting Poll Surveillance Officer in Vile Parle

BMC Elections 2026 News: Mumbai Police arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and abusing a nodal officer of the Static Surveillance Team deployed for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections in the Vile Parle area on Sunday night. According to the reports, the incident took place during routine vehicle checks amid heightened security arrangements ahead of the polls. Police said the accused verbally abused the nodal officer and his colleagues, physically assaulted them, obstructed government work and threatened to harm the team on duty.

Based on a complaint filed by the nodal officer, Vile Parle police registered a case against the accused, identified as Iftikhar Ahmed, under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The charges include Section 132, related to assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty; Section 115(2), voluntarily causing hurt; Section 352, intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace; and Section 351(2), criminal intimidation. According to the reports, the accused was taken into custody on Sunday night, and further investigation is underway.

Authorities warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt election-related duties or threaten officials engaged in the poll process.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has announced elections to 29 municipal corporations across the state, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. Polling in Mumbai will be held across 227 electoral wards on Jan. 15, with vote counting scheduled for Jan. 16.

(With inputs from agencies)