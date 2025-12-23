BMC Elections 2026: Sanjay Raut’s X Post Fuels Speculation of Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS Alliance

With less than a month remaining for the 2026 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, political parties have intensified preparations to capture control of India’s wealthiest civic body. Bharatiya Janata Party Mumbai president Ameet Satam on Tuesday dismissed speculation that a possible pre-poll alliance between Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena would influence the election results. His remarks came after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hinted that a joint decision involving cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray could be announced soon. Satam asserted that even a reunion of the Thackeray cousins would not alter the electoral outcome.

Responding to media queries, Satam expressed confidence that Mumbai voters were firmly backing the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance. He claimed that public sentiment across the city favoured his party and predicted that the next mayor would emerge from BJP-supported corporators. Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut fueled political speculation by sharing a photograph of Uddhav Thackeray and MNS chief Raj Thackeray on social media platform X, captioned “Tomorrow at 12 pm.” Despite repeated assertions from leaders on both sides that discussions were nearing completion, no official announcement regarding a formal alliance has been made so far.

According to sources, negotiations between Shiv Sena (UBT) and MNS have stalled due to unresolved seat-sharing disputes in crucial Mumbai constituencies such as Dadar, Sewree, Vikhroli and Bhandup, where both parties enjoy strong support. Differences over candidate selection in these strategically significant areas have delayed a final agreement. Sanjay Raut recently met Raj Thackeray at his Dadar residence Shivtirth, marking his second visit in three days and underscoring the intensity of talks. The BMC elections are scheduled for January 15, with vote counting set for January 16.