BMC Lottery: Mumbai Civic Body Announces Sale of 426 Housing Units; Check Dates

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on October 15 announced the sale of 426 housing units through a lottery system like the CIDCO lottery, units under the Development Control and Promotion Regulations (DCPR) 2034 for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Lower Income Group (LIG) categories.

According to the notification issued by the Mumbai civic body, the filling of the application for BMC housing lottery will begin from October 16 and continue to November 21. Mumbaikar, those who are interested and eligible can apply online through the official website at https://bmchomes.mcgm.gov.in.

Also Read | BMC Demolition Drive: Civic Body Clears Illegal Constructions and Footpath Encroachments in Andheri West (Watch Video).

The filling of the online application form will start at 10 am on October 16, 2025 until 5 PM on November 14, 2025. The application fees and deposits will be accepted until 11:59 PM on November 14, 2025. The final list of the eligible applicants will be announced on November 18, 2025, and the lottery draw will take place on November 20, 2025. The BMC housing lottery result will be announced on November 21.

How to Apply BMC Housing Lottery?

Interested and eligible applicants can only apply through the BMC official website i.e bmchomes.mcgm.gov.in, from Thursday, October 16, 2025, at 10 am. The civic body will also issue a booklet for more information related to how to apply, terms, and conditions in the housing lottery. For queries, citizens can contact 022-22754553 or email bmchomes@mcgm.gov.in, or visit the Assistant Commissioner (Estates) office at BMC headquarters during working hours.

🔹विकास नियंत्रण व प्रोत्साहन नियमावली- २०३४ च्या विनियम १५ व ३३ (२०) (ब) अन्वये प्राप्त ४२६ सदनिकांच्या विक्रीसाठी बृहन्मुंबई महानगरपालिकेकडून दिनांक १६ ऑक्टोबर २०२५ ते २१ नोव्हेंबर २०२५ या कालावधीत प्रक्रिया राबविण्यात येणार आहे.



🔹अत्यल्प आणि अल्प गटासाठी या सदनिका उपलब्ध… pic.twitter.com/m3lTLp0UhA — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) October 15, 2025

Important Dates and Timings to Be Noted

Filling of Application Form: From October 16 to November 21, 2025 (Until 5 PM).

Application Fees and Deposit: From October 16 to November 21, 2025 (Until 11:59 PM).

Final List of Eligible Applicants: November 18, 2025.

Lottery Draw Date: November 20, 2025.

Lottery Result Publish Date: November 21, 2025.