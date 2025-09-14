BMC Moves Versova Desalination Tender Deadline, Aims for 200 MLD Capacity Plant

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a two-month extension for the submission of tenders for its second desalination plant at Versova, designed to produce 200 million litres per day (MLD)—matching the capacity planned for the first Manori plant. The project is being developed under a Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) framework. Several major firms had expressed interest but requested additional time to thoroughly review project specifications before submitting their bids, prompting the civic body to push the deadline to accommodate detailed study and planning by potential participants.

DBFOT Model Minimizes Financial Strain on BMC

Under the DBFOT structure, the responsibility of financing and constructing the Sea Water Reverse Osmosis (SWRO) plant rests entirely with the selected private firm, relieving the BMC of immediate capital expenditure. Payments by the civic body will begin only after the plant becomes operational, based on the volume of water supplied. Spread across a seven-acre site in Versova encompassing three lagoons, the project aims to ensure sustainable water supply without straining municipal finances. This approach allows BMC to manage cash flows efficiently while leveraging private sector investment and expertise for timely execution.

Interest from Major Industry Players

The BMC issued Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the Versova plant on July 26, attracting attention from industry leaders such as Larsen & Toubro, Adani Group, VA Tech Wabag, IDE Technologies, Suez, and Megha Engineering. Officials and company representatives recently conducted a site inspection of the seven-acre location to assess feasibility. The proposed site includes three lagoons and offers sufficient space for plant infrastructure. The extension in the tender submission timeline reflects the BMC’s responsiveness to bidders’ requests for additional analysis to ensure technically and commercially viable proposals.

Tender Extension to November Following Requests

Responding to requests from potential bidders, the BMC has moved the tender deadline to November. “The plant will follow a DBFOT model, requiring no upfront investment from the BMC. Once operational, payments will be made to the selected firm based on per kilolitre water supplied. We are inviting techno-commercial feasibility reports from interested parties to evaluate project execution,” a senior civic official said. The move is expected to encourage more comprehensive submissions, ensuring that the project attracts technically capable firms ready to implement the large-scale desalination initiative efficiently and sustainably.