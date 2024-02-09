BMC Organizes Workshops on Garden Science at Byculla Botanical Gardens in an Effort to Curb Pollution in the City

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started various measures to reduce pollution and dust in the city, including washing roads, using smog guns, and installing water fountain systems. Going beyond that, efforts have now been made to increase plantations in the city as a whole.

The focus will be on increasing plantations in societies, terraces of private buildings, kitchen gardening, Miyawaki tree plantation, vertical gardening, etc. instead of increasing greenery only in public places or open spaces. The civic body had recently organized a flower festival at Ranibaug, Byculla. The festival was attended by over 1.5 people and spread awareness about the natural beauty.

In yet another attempt, professors and experts in horticulture will share their experiences on a variety of topics at the Garden Science Workshop, which begins tomorrow. The workshop is scheduled for February 9-11.

The workshop is aimed at creating awareness about the importance of trees and the environment among the citizens of Mumbai and imparting basic education to interested citizens through various topics of this workshop.

A fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged. Those participating in the workshop will be given a citation by the civic body, said Jitendra Pardeshi, superintendent of parks in the civic department.

Contact for registration:

For registration, citizens can contact the office in Ranibaug or contact Assistant Superintendent of parks Amit Karandikar at 9323163622 and Horticulture Assistant Pratibha Thakre at 8692030699.