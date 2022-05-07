BMC: Project to get fresh water from brackish sea water launched

To quench the thirst of Mumbaikars, fresh water will now be obtained by processing salt water. A provision of Rs. 200 crore has been made for desalination project to produce fresh water from salt water in Mumbai. The scheme was inaugurated by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Meenatai Thackeray Park in Goregaon East.

Mumbai Municipal Corporation has announced a new policy 'Water for All' in the run up to the municipal elections. Through this project, Mumbaikars will get 200 million liters of fresh water from brackish sea water every day. Many special provisions were announced in the budget for Mumbaikars on the backdrop of Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. One of them is 'water for all'. Earlier, the ruling Shiv Sena had promised Mumbaikars 24 hours water supply. However, only an experimental project was started in Mulund-Bandra West. But then it stopped. Similarly, while formulating this policy, Mumbai Municipal Corporation has mainly focused on controlling water theft, illegal water connection and water leakage. In order to achieve this objective, it will be proposed that the supply through water mafia and tankers will be stopped. Also, the municipality has decided to eliminate the defects in water supply while formulating water policy.

Mumbai's daily water requirement is around 4,200 million liters and its current supply is 3,800 million liters. Water supply is planned through the water department of the municipality. About 900 million liters of water is stolen and leaked every day, which is 25 to 30 percent. As a result, Mumbaikars get around 2,900 million liters of water per day. Municipal officials say that the policy of the corporation will be important to fill the remaining deficit. Also, Mumbaikars will get fresh water from salt water. A provision of Rs 200 crore has been made for desalination project to produce fresh water from salt water in Mumbai. The project will provide 200 million liters of freshwater per day from seawater. Therefore, the water problem of Mumbaikars will be solved.