BMW Theft in Mumbai: Bandra-Based Businessman's Ruhan Firoz Khan's Luxury Car Worth 80 Lakh Stolen From Dadar Parking Lot

A red BMW, owned by construction professional Rohan Firoz Khan (34), was reported stolen from the parking lot of Kohinoor Square, a prominent commercial building in Dadar. Khan had parked his car (registration number HP-52-D-1555) at 1:00 PM on October 27, handing over the keys to parking attendant Bastian before heading to Bastian Hotel on the 48th floor with friends Rohit Govindani and Sharek Momin.

Notably, the restaurant is owned by Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty. After the hotel closed, Khan and his friends waited outside, and when he asked Bastian to retrieve his car, a delay raised suspicions. Upon further inquiry, the parking staff informed him that the BMW was missing from its spot. CCTV footage revealed that an unknown individual had stolen the car around 2:00 PM. Khan subsequently filed a complaint at the Shivaji Park Police Station, where an FIR was registered under Section 303(2) of the BNS Act against the unknown culprit. The investigation is ongoing.



