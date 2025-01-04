Bollywood Actor Raghav Tiwari Attacked in Mumbai; Police Launch Investigation

Bollywood actor Raghav Tiwari, known for his roles in films like Mary Kom and TV shows like Crime Patrol, was attacked with a sharp weapon in Versova. The actor sustained injuries, and a case has been registered at Versova Police Station against the accused, Mohammad Zaid Parvez Sheikh, under sections 118(1) and 352 of the BNS Act. However, no arrests have been made yet, and investigations are underway.

Raghav Tiwari was returning home with a friend after shopping when he accidentally collided with a biker while crossing the road. According to Raghav, "I admitted my mistake and apologized. However, the biker started hurling abuses at me. When I questioned him, he got off the bike in anger and attacked me twice with a knife, but I managed to dodge."

The situation escalated as the accused allegedly kicked Raghav in the stomach, causing him to fall. "He then took a liquor bottle and an iron rod from his bike's storage. To protect myself, I picked up a wooden stick lying nearby and struck his hand, causing the bottle to fall. But then, he attacked me twice on the head with the iron rod," Raghav added.

The injured actor was rushed to the hospital by his friends, where he received treatment. Later, he filed a complaint against the accused.

Raghav criticized the police for their inaction, claiming that the accused is still roaming freely near his building. "If anything happens to me, the police will be responsible," he said.

The police have assured further investigation, but the lack of an arrest has raised questions about the response to such violent incidents.