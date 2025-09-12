Bomb Threat At Bombay Hight Court Entire Premises Evacuated

A bomb threat e-mail was received at the Bombay High Court on Friday, prompting evacuations on the premises. The proceedings came to a sudden halt as judges rose from their benches and courtrooms were cleared. Advocates, litigants, and court staff were ushered out while bomb squads and sniffer dog units swept the building.

Earlier, in the day, the Delhi High Court received a similar threat. The threat letter to the Delhi High Court mentioned that three explosives had been planted in the judge’s room and at other locations on the premises, and warned that the evacuations should be completed by 2 pm. The letter also mentioned “links with the Pakistan ISI cells" and stated that “the judge’s chamber will detonate shortly after mid-day Islamic prayers."Later, the Delhi Police, in a statement said the bomb threat the Delhi High Court was declared a hoax as nothing suspicious was found during searches.