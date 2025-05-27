Bomb Threat at Mumbai Airport: Anonymous Caller Threatens To Blow Up CSMIA With Explosives

A caller threatened to blow up Mumbai International Airport Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Tuesday. . As per the information, an unidentified caller phoned in a threat claiming that a bomb had been planted at the international airport and would be detonated. The call triggered immediate alarm, leading to a coordinated response by airport security, local police, and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS).

Mumbai Police received a bomb threat call claiming that Mumbai International Airport would be blown up. Police and bomb squad teams searched the area but found nothing suspicious. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the unidentified caller: Mumbai Police pic.twitter.com/FA18Bq4eMO — IANS (@ians_india) May 27, 2025

However, after an extensive search by police and bomb disposal squads, no suspicious items were found. Despite the absence of any physical threat, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those related to public mischief and criminal intimidation. Authorities are now working to trace the origin of the call and identify the person responsible. The airport continued to operate during the security operation, though some flights experienced brief delays.