Bomb Threat at Mumbai Airport: Caller Warns of Explosive on IndiGo Flight

A caller threatened to blow up an IndiGo flight at Mumbai International Airport Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai on Wednesday morning, May 7. As per the information, the call was received on the Sahar Airport hotline. This comes hours after the Indian Armed Forces launched missile attacks on terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (Pok) during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

After the information was obtained, local police launched an emergency response with security officials and started conducting checks. Indian strikes targeted nine facilities linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen, in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead.

The India airspace has been closed shortly after the Operation Sindoor. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is actively overseeing developments, stressing that passenger safety remains the top priority, as per government sources.