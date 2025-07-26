Bomb Threat Call at Mumbai International Airport Triggers Massive Police Alert, No Explosives Found

A high alert was sounded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Friday evening after the Mumbai Police Control Room received a bomb threat call, triggering panic and immediate security action.

According to police officials, the control room received threatening calls from three different mobile numbers late in the evening. The unidentified caller claimed that a bomb would be detonated at Terminal 2 of the airport.

Following the alarming call, the Azad Maidan Police Station launched an investigation and deployed multiple teams to the airport. The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) along with senior police officers reached the site and conducted a thorough search operation that lasted several hours.

However, after an extensive combing operation, no suspicious objects or explosives were found at the airport premises.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the threatening calls were made using mobile numbers active near the Assam-West Bengal border. The police suspect a possible hoax but are treating the matter with utmost seriousness.

A case has been registered, and further probe is underway to trace the unidentified caller. Authorities are also verifying the authenticity and origin of the numbers used in the threat.

Mumbai Police have assured that all necessary precautions are in place and that passenger safety remains the highest priority.