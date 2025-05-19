Bomb Threat Hoax Sparks Panic in Mumbai; Caller Claims City Will Be 'Destroyed'

A bomb threat call to Mumbai Police’s emergency helpline number 112 triggered panic and a swift security response in the city on Monday. The caller, identified as Rajeev Singh, claimed he had overheard a man in the JJ Marg area discussing plans to the city, saying. “Mumbai will be destroyed with bombs.”

Acting on the tip-off, local police and the bomb detection and disposal squad were immediately deployed to the area. Security personnel conducted thorough searches and cordoned off sensitive locations, but no suspicious objects or explosives were found.

After an initial investigation, authorities determined that the information provided by the caller was false. Mumbai Police have since registered a case against Rajeev Singh for making a hoax call and spreading panic. Legal action will be taken as per the relevant sections of the law.