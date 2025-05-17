Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Airport and Taj Hotel on High Alert After Email Mentions Revenge for Afzal Guru and S. Shankar’s Execution

A major security alert was triggered on May 16 after an email threatening to blow up Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel surfaced. The email claimed the attack would be in retaliation for the hanging of Afzal Guru and S. Shankar (also known as Savukku Shankar), prompting swift action from police and intelligence agencies.

The threat email, addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and an officer referred to as “Inspector Saab,” was received on the official email ID of the Airport Police Station – ps.airport.mum@mahapolice.gov.in. Constable Mahesh Gyandev Kadam (35), who was on duty at the time, promptly alerted his seniors after accessing the email around 5:30 PM.

According to officials, the email originated from the ID viduthalai_puli_vellum@outlook.com and was sent at 5:55 AM. The message claimed that seven RDX IED bombs had been planted at both the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport, urging immediate evacuation of the premises.

The sender stated that the planned bombings were part of a “sacred mission” and an act of revenge for the executions of Guru and Shankar. It also mentioned that the explosives had been prepared using local resources. Additionally, the email referred to certain political and administrative figures, along with a so-called "pink envelope" and alleged video evidence.

Constable Kadam immediately informed Duty Supervisor PI Whatkar and Senior PI Mane. Subsequently, ATC officer PSI Sunil Khair was notified, who then summoned the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) West-1 team.

Between 6:35 PM and 7:30 PM, the BDDS team conducted a thorough search of the airport terminal, departure gates 1 and 2, arrival gate, taxi stand, the premises of Hotel Taj Santacruz, and the ATC tower. However, no explosives or suspicious items were found during the operation.

Preliminary police investigations suggest the email was sent anonymously with the intent to spread panic and disturb public order. Based on a government complaint, Airport Police Station has registered a case under Sections 125, 351(1)(3)(4), and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 against the unidentified email sender.

Given the seriousness of the threat, the matter is being investigated on a priority basis.