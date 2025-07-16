Bomb Threat in Mumbai: Email Warns of RDX and IEDs Planted Inside NSE Premises; Case Registered

Following the recent bomb threat received by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a similar threat has now been sent to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) from the same email address. According to officials, the email claimed that RDX and IEDs had been planted inside the NSE premises and that a blast was imminent. The threatening email was sent under the name Comrade Pinarayi Vijayan. A case has been registered at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) police station.

The email, which was received on Sunday on NSE’s official email address, alleged that explosives had been placed inside all NSE buildings and warned of an imminent explosion. Acting on a complaint filed by Kaushal Kumar, Senior Manager at the NSE, BKC Police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, including Section 125, 353(1)(b), 351(3), and 351(4).

According to the investigation, the BSE and NSE received threats simultaneously from the same Outlook email address. Police suspect a mischievous attempt to spread panic and are actively trying to trace the sender.

Bomb Threat to BSE as Well

Earlier, the BSE's Feroze Tower had also received a threatening email claiming a bomb had been planted in the building. The email was sent both to the official BSE email ID and to the inbox of the BSE Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The message, again signed under the name "Pinarayi Vijayan," warned that four IEDs and RDX had been placed inside the Feroze Tower and that a blast would occur by 3 PM.

Soon after the email was received, BSE authorities alerted the police. A Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) was immediately dispatched, and a thorough search was carried out. However, nothing suspicious was found during the operation.

A complaint in this matter was filed by Assistant Manager Sujit Jadhav at the MRA Marg Police Station, where a separate case has been registered under sections related to criminal intimidation and creating public fear. Further investigation is underway.