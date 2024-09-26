Bomb Threat to Haji Ali Dargah: Mumbai Shrine Receives Threat Call, Case Registered by Tardeo Police

Tardeo Police on Thursday, September 26, have registered a case against an unknown person who threatened to blow up Mumbai's Haji Ali Dargah with a bomb. According to reports, the accused also threatened that anyone who came near would be shot.

The case has been registered under various sections, including creating a public nuisance and hurting religious sentiments. The unidentified person called the shrine's office, identifying himself as "Pawan." Initial investigations indicate that the call was made from Delhi, and the crime branch is conducting a parallel investigation alongside Tardeo Police.

Mohammad Ahmed Taher Sheikh, the administrative officer of Haji Ali Dargah (42), stated that a case has been registered under Sections 351(2), 352, 353(2) and 353(3) of the Indian Penal Code. The accused made two threatening phone calls on Tuesday and Wednesday using two different mobile phones.

The first call was made on September 24, around 5 pm, to the complainant's mobile phone, which is suspected to have been obtained from the website. The caller, identifying himself as "Pawan from Delhi," claimed that a bomb had been placed in the Haji Ali Dargah and ordered the premises to be vacated immediately.

The accused further threatened to blow up the dargah if it was not evacuated and warned that anyone who approached would be shot dead. A second threatening call followed shortly after. As a precautionary measure, an inspection of the Haji Ali area was conducted, but no suspicious items were found.