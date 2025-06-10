Bomb Threat to Mumbai: Former Employee Threatens Pune Hotel Owner, Warns of Blowing Up City

Panic spread across security agencies after a hotel worker allegedly threatened to shoot his former employer and carry out a bomb blast in Mumbai. Following the alarming threat, the hotel owner immediately informed the Pune Police Control Room, which in turn alerted the Mumbai Police, leading to heightened security measures across the city.

According to sources, the threat was made late Monday night via a phone call to hotel owner Sandeep Gade, a resident of Indira Nagar in Kothrud, Pune. Gade owns a hotel in Satara, where the accused, identified as Sandeep Singh, was employed as a worker. Singh had recently quit the job and disappeared without notice.

Two days after leaving his job, Singh allegedly contacted Gade and issued death threats, stating that he would shoot him and also orchestrate a bomb blast in Mumbai. Taking the threat seriously, Gade approached the Kothrud Police, who then coordinated with the Mumbai Police to share the details of the incident. Following standard security protocol, all relevant agencies in Mumbai were placed on alert.

Security officials have expressed concern over the increasing number of such threats in recent times. As per police records, Mumbai Police have received over a hundred hoax calls and threatening messages over the past year alone. A senior officer stated that despite many threats turning out to be fake, authorities are compelled to investigate each case thoroughly due to the potential risks involved.

"These kinds of threats cannot be ignored. Every single case requires significant resources and manpower for verification and neutralisation," the officer said. He further added that although suspects are often traced and arrested, the lack of stringent laws makes it easy for them to secure bail quickly.

“There is a pressing need for a dedicated and strict law to deal with such threat cases effectively,” the officer concluded.