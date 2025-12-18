Bomb Threats Issued to Bombay High Court and Magistrate Courts in Andheri, Bandra and Esplanade; Search Underway

The Bombay High Court and Several magistrate courts in Mumbai received Bomb Threat Emails on Thursday, December 18. The court premises have been vacated, and the police are inspecting the premises. After the threatening email was received, court work has been suspended for the day, and Bomb Squad has reached the courts. Courts at Bandra, Andheri and Esplanade (at Fort) received threats.

An email threatening to execute blasts at various Magistrate Courts in Mumbai was received, following which the court complexes at Andheri, Bandra and Esplanade (at Fort) were vacated.



Court work has been discharged for the day and Bomb Squad has reached the courts.… pic.twitter.com/MwZ2DrBHJk — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) December 18, 2025

The Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court also received a bomb threat email after the Bandra Court got a Bomb Threat Email earlier today. The people present at the premises of the Andheri Court were evacuated. The court proceedings have been suspended. A team from the Mumbai Police and the Bomb Squad has reached the court and is inspecting the premises.

Bomb threat reported at Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

Courtrooms evacuated immediately, all proceedings suspended.



Mumbai Police and Bomb Squad have reached the spot and security checks are underway.#Mumbai#BreakingNews#Andheri#BombThreat#MumbaiPolice#Courtpic.twitter.com/6eun9dJKjV — Visshal Singh (@VishooSingh) December 18, 2025

Earlier today, the Bandra court in Mumbai received a bomb threat via email, according to an IANS report. Following the alert, Mumbai Police responded swiftly and strengthened security at the court premises. Police personnel and the bomb squad rushed to the location and conducted an extensive search of the building. Officials confirmed that nothing suspicious was found during the inspection. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have initiated an investigation to trace the origin of the threatening email, identify the sender, and determine the motive behind issuing the threat.