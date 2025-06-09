Bombay High Court Lifts Ban on PoP Ganesh Idols Ahead of Ganeshotsav 2025

The Bombay High Court has lifted the ban on making and selling Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesh idols ahead of Ganeshotsav 2025. The decision has brought relief to artisans and Ganeshotsav committees across the city. The court allowed the manufacture and sale of PoP idols but said these idols must only be immersed in artificial water bodies. Immersion in natural water sources remains prohibited without prior court permission. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sandeep Marne reviewed an affidavit filed by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Advocate Abhinandan Vaigyanik represented the CPCB.

The court gave the Maharashtra government three weeks to clarify its position on the immersion of PoP idols. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on June 30.

Following the state government’s letter to the CPCB, an expert committee examined the issue. The committee found no ban on manufacturing or selling PoP idols. However, immersion in natural water bodies is not allowed.

The CPCB stated that its 2020 guidelines regarding PoP idols are recommendatory and not statutory.

Advocate General Dr. Birendra Saraf sought some flexibility for large idols. He said idols measuring 20 feet or more have become part of cultural traditions. The court responded that no PoP idol will be permitted for immersion in natural water bodies. It suggested that artificial water bodies be created for this purpose. The Advocate General also said the state would not object if festival committees reuse the same idol every year.

The court then asked the state government to take a decision on the issue within three weeks. The next hearing is set for June 30.

(With inputs from Live Law)