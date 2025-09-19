Bombay High Court Receives Second Bomb Threat; Police Search Finds Nothing Suspicious

The Mumbai High Court received a bomb threat, prompting a swift response from the Mumbai Police. Security teams conducted a thorough search of the premises but did not find anything suspicious, the Mumbai Police said. This incident marks the second bomb threat targeting the High Court in recent times. Earlier, on September 12, a similar threat had been reported, leading to the complete evacuation of the building as a precautionary measure. However, despite the large-scale security exercise, nothing was discovered on that occasion either. The repeated threats have raised concerns over security and disruptions, with authorities treating the matter with heightened seriousness and strict vigilance.

Mumbai Police have filed a case against unknown individuals over a bomb threat email sent to the Bombay High Court, an official confirmed on September 13. The case has been lodged at Azad Maidan police station under Section 353(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to creating or spreading false information, rumours, or reports through any medium, along with other applicable provisions. Authorities are now working to trace the sender’s IP address and exact location. The High Court administration had received the threatening email on Friday afternoon, forcing the suspension of court proceedings for almost two hours as a precaution.