Borivali Residents Face Prolonged Water Woes After Reservoir Audit

Residents in parts of Borivali, Mumbai, continue to face low water pressure days after a planned structural audit of Borivali Hill Reservoir-II on January 9th. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had initially assured residents of temporary disruption only on the 9th, however, a few areas are still affected.

Areas like Yogi Nagar in Borivali West have been particularly affected, reporting water shortages for several days. Residents expressed inconvenience due to the prolonged disruption, impacting daily routines and hygiene. Ami Vohra, a resident of Yogi Nagar, said, "We are relying on the in-house water tank, which is not sufficient even for the entire day. I have dependents, who require more water for their daily chores. Now this has been going on for over 5 days."

Another resident, Geeta, who works as a house help in various housing societies said, "Not having a proper water supply has become a headache for me, making my cleaning work a nightmare. How should I do my work, which requires ample water? I rush between houses because water is only available during limited times."

The water in the areas stops at 9 in the morning, the water is made available after 8 in the evenings. The residents are confused as to why exactly there is an erratic supply of water. The lack of clear communication and delayed restoration has fueled frustration among residents. Another resident, Himanshu Kothari said, "The weird schedule of water has changed our timetable too, I bathe in the evenings because we lack a tank. Why can't the BMC normalize the supply faster?"

According to a previous statement, BMC temporarily emptied the reservoir for the eight-hour audit, conducted between 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. The audit was to assess the reservoir's structural stability and ensure its continued safe operation. Meanwhile, Borivali was solely reliant on Borivali Hill Reservoir-III for the water supply, leading to reduced pressure. However, now the audit is done residents are raising concerns about why there is a low water supply yet.