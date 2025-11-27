Borivli Barricade Protest: 2,000 Shops Shut for Three Hours Over Blocked Railway Crossings

For the first time in four decades, nearly 2,000 shops at Indraprastha Shopping Centre and Thakkar Shopping Centre on SV Road remained shut for three hours as traders staged a protest, reported Mid Day. The closure was triggered by barricades installed by the BMC, the traffic police, and the Borivli police across 12 pedestrian crossings outside Borivli railway station. While authorities claim the move has eased congestion, shopkeepers told Mid Day that lakhs of commuters depend on these crossings daily to reach platforms 2 and 3 through Indraprastha Shopping Centre, and the barriers have severely affected accessibility and business operations.

A large number of traders from Borivli East and West joined the rally, expressing frustration over the challenging access created by the barricades, reported Mid Day. Just a month ago, the BMC and police placed railings across 12 designated crossings, but the situation worsened when access outside Indraprastha Shopping Centre — one of the busiest walkways used by daily passengers — was blocked, reported Mid Day. Business associations said the restrictions have made movement inconvenient for customers, forcing long detours, affecting footfall, and discouraging shoppers who rely on quick access to the railway station.

DCP Sandeep Jadhav (Zone XI) told Mid Day, “We received multiple complaints about heavy traffic on SV Road outside Borivli railway station — from Jambli Gully to Chandavarkar Road. We held a meeting with the BMC and decided to barricade 12 crossings along this stretch using railings. We also barricaded the crossing in front of Indraprastha Shopping Centre, which many people were using.” He added that traffic congestion has already reduced by 60-70 per cent and said authorities believe people will adjust within two to three months. “Their customers are not going anywhere,” he said.

However, traders argue the move is harming daily operations and accessibility. Lalit Jain, chairman of Borivali Businessmen Association and shop owner, told Mid Day, “More than 2000 shops shut down for three hours on Wednesday morning. These barricades must be removed because Indraprastha Shopping Centre also provides entry and exit to platforms no. 2 and no. 3.” Many shopkeepers and customers stated the barricades have caused long delays, loss of business and inconvenience, while some residents support the move, citing smoother traffic. With growing tension between authorities and traders, demands now include reopening crossings, controlling hawkers and ensuring better planning to balance public movement and traffic management.

Meanwhile, shopkeepers outlined formal demands which include reopening all crossings from Jambli Gully to Chandavarkar Road, maintaining at least two-feet-wide pedestrian paths for smooth movement, allowing two-way traffic between LT Road and SV Road, and ensuring regular police and BMC supervision to prevent illegal hawker encroachments. They also demanded action against hawkers allegedly passing lewd remarks at women, discipline in autorickshaw queues, and a hawker-free railway zone. Authorities responded saying traffic has dropped significantly, the barricades will not be removed, and enforcement teams are acting against illegal parking and hawkers, reported Mid Day. Officials also insisted that citizens need two to three months to adjust.

Shopkeepers voiced frustration over business losses caused by the barricades. Vinod Gada, secretary, BBA, told Mid Day, “We are losing customers due to these barricades. Senior citizens are facing difficulties. The BMC and police should take action against illegal hawkers who are causing a nuisance in the area.” Another trader, Mukesh Mehta, told Mid Day, “People catch their trains on time because Indraprastha Shopping Centre is a shortcut to the station. We want the barricades removed and crossings reopened.” Amit Makhija told Mid Day, “We demand proper planning. In the last 40 years, this is the first time we shut our shops and protested. Barricades are affecting business.”

Public reaction remains divided, with some commuters backing the move and others calling it disruptive. Shivraj Manjrekar, a local of Mumbai, told Mid Day, “I travel by bike daily on this route. It is always prone to traffic jams, but now this road is traffic-free. It’s good decision by the BMC and police.” Four-wheeler commuter Pratik Kedar told Mid Day, “I would always get stuck in traffic for at least 15-20 minutes to cross this SV Road stretch. Now it hardly takes 5 minutes.” Meanwhile, Viraj Ghanekar expressed inconvenience and told Mid Day he can no longer park inside Indraprastha Shopping Centre and now wastes time searching for alternatives.