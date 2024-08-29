Buffalo Milk Price To Be Hiked in Mumbai by ₹2 Per Litre From September 1st

In preparation for the festival season, the Mumbai Milk Producers Association (MMPA) has announced a Rs 2 per litre increase in the wholesale price of buffalo milk, raising it from Rs 87 to Rs 89 per litre effective September 1.

This decision was reached unanimously by the association. The new price, applicable to over 3,000 retailers across Mumbai, will remain in effect for six months. Consequently, retail prices are expected to rise to between Rs 93 and Rs 98 per litre, depending on the area and demand.

This will be the second price hike in a year, following a previous increase from Rs 85 to Rs 87 per litre, which has significantly impacted the budgets of poorer and middle-class families.