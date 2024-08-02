Car Stunt On Mumbai Road: Drunk Driver Arrested in Andheri After Video of Him Performing Stunts Goes Viral

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for performing stunts while driving a car under the influence of alcohol in Mumbai’s Andheri area on Thursday. Accused Suraj Sav, a resident of Virar on the city’s outskirts, was doing the car stunts on the Andheri-Kurla road late on Monday night.

A video of the incident making rounds on social media shows Sav getting out of the moving car and operating the steering wheel while hanging out of the window. He even briefly ran on the road while perilously clinging to the car’s window.

Car Stunt On Mumbai Road

MUMBAI | 26-year-old Suraj Zaman Sav arrested by Andheri Police for drunk driving, reckless stunts, and hitting a parked car in Andheri East." pic.twitter.com/KgYRPcDRG6 — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) August 1, 2024

After a few minutes, Sav lost control of the car and hit another vehicle, prompting passersby to call the police.

When police reached the spot, a few came forward with the videos of Sav’s dangerous act, the official said. One such video subsequently made its way to social media. Sav was taken to the Andheri police station. A medical test confirmed that he was driving the car under the influence of alcohol, he said. The Virar resident was booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act and placed under arrest, he added.