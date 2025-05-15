Central Railway Plays ‘Vande Mataram On CSTM Station Pays Tribute To Heroes Of Operation Sindoor (Watch Videos)

The Central Railway played a patriotic song at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to honour the courageous soldiers of Operation Sindoor on Thursday. Slogans like "Vande Mataram," which salute the valour and sacrifice of the Indian Army, reverberated throughout the station in a sincere show of appreciation and patriotism. The patriotic anthem "Vande Mataram" was played on a number of screens located throughout the station. Many of the passengers and employees joined in to sing and salute the images of the Indian National Flag that flashed on the displays as they stood to watch the moving tribute.

CSMT resonates with pride as we salute the heroes of Operation Sindoor.#OperationSindoor#CentralRailwaypic.twitter.com/cAybRCfD7P — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) May 15, 2025

Also Read: Mumbai: BMC Revamps City Footpaths with Disabled-Friendly Features Ahead of Monsoon

The tribute is a part of a broader national emotion honouring the Indian Army's extraordinary bravery during the just concluded Operation Sindoor. The operation is a testament to India's will to uphold peace and defend its sovereignty even in the face of extreme adversity.

Indian Railways sincerely honoured the Indian Army's valour and sacrifice during Operation Sindoor. On May 14, railway stations from Gujarat to Assam and Kashmir to Kanyakumari were lighted in the vivid colours of the Tricolour. This national effort served as a symbolic expression of appreciation for the brave warriors who served the country. Patriotic displays illuminated the stations, igniting a passionate mood that restored inhabitants' sense of unity and pride in their country.